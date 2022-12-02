Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Surrozen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut Surrozen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Surrozen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SRZN opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.33. Surrozen has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $9.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surrozen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surrozen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter valued at $377,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University raised its stake in Surrozen by 3,102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surrozen Company Profile
Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.
