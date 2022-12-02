SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,767 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.