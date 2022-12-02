Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.39

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.39 and last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 10707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sylvamo Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 169,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 39,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

