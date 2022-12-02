Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $7,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

NYSE SYF opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

