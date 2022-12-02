Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.60 ($4.11).

A number of research firms recently commented on SYNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.86) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Synthomer to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.91) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.19) to GBX 260 ($3.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

LON SYNT opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.56) on Friday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 482.22 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £611.28 million and a PE ratio of 658.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 194.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In related news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £61,200 ($73,214.50). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,250 ($36,188.54). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £61,200 ($73,214.50).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

