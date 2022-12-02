Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

TNDM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.93.

TNDM opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.99. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $759,496,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after buying an additional 347,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after buying an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,317,000 after buying an additional 59,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

