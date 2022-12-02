TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.71% of TechTarget worth $52,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1,014.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

TechTarget Trading Up 2.5 %

TechTarget Company Profile

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $100.66.

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.