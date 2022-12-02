Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 731.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 456.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 52,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $102.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

