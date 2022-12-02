Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,530.00

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($30.27) and last traded at GBX 2,490 ($29.79), with a volume of 7842 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,485 ($29.73).

Telecom Plus Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,151.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,001.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5,555.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 34 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.67%.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.