Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TBNK. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Territorial Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Territorial Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $205.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 51,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 103,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

