The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Shares of BNS opened at C$52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$45.26 and a 1 year high of C$74.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,216 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

