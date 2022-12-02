The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.70.

Shares of BNS opened at C$52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.34. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,204,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,055,261,000 after buying an additional 1,423,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,243,830,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

