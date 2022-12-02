TheStreet Downgrades Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to C

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRNY opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $645.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial

About Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 183,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,370,897 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,659,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.