TheStreet Downgrades Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) to C

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRNY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kearny Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of KRNY opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $645.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kearny Financial
About Kearny Financial
Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kearny Financial (KRNY)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.