Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 141,799 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,586,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,637,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 248,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,654 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

