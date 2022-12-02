Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68, reports. The firm had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.55-$4.85 EPS.
Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ TITN opened at $42.46 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
