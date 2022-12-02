Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Toast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Toast by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth $72,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,970,594 shares of company stock valued at $108,427,080. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.