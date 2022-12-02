Toro (NYSE:TTC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:TTC opened at $111.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.46. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $113.37.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

In other news, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy E. Dahl sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,985.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Toro by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Toro by 1.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Toro by 27.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

