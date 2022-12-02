Toyota Motor Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $14.29 Per Share (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report issued on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $14.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.10. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $14.99 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Shares of TM opened at $147.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.88. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Toyota Motor by 906.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 170.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the second quarter worth $39,000. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

