TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.67.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG stock opened at $634.64 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $684.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $582.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.04. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

