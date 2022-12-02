Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

TRN opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 53.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

