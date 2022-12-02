Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 25,625.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.3 %

TCOM stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.29.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

