Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after purchasing an additional 345,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,571,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,499,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,873,000 after purchasing an additional 233,036 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

