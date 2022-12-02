TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

TPVG stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.70 million, a P/E ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.04%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.