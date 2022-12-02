Truist Financial Raises Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $109.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.17.

CBRL opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.07. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 130.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 202,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 114,779 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

