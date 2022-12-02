Truist Financial Trims Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price to $136.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.83.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 121.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

