Truist Financial Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $170.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.13.

EGP opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

