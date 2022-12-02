Truist Financial Trims EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Target Price to $170.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
EGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.13.
EGP opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.26. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
