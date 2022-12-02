Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

