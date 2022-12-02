UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $45.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

UDR stock opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 10,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in UDR by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

