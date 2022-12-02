Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. Ulta Beauty updated its FY23 guidance to $22.60-22.90 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $22.60-$22.90 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.55. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $477.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.05.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
