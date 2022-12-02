V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.75.

V.F. stock opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. V.F. has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $886,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 571,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

