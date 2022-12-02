Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $53.21

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $51.01. Value Line shares last traded at $59.00, with a volume of 99 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $560.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

