Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 6,243 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $313,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 816.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 24.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $69.17 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Block from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 381,967 shares of company stock valued at $23,187,128. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

