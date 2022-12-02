Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,114,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.5% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.26 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.38.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

