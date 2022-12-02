Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,704 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.67.

AAP stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.14 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

