Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 5,729 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,422 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 761,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

About Alibaba Group

BABA stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.58 billion, a PE ratio of 214.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

