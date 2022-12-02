Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 8,280 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,289,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,246,000 after acquiring an additional 52,824 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,162,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after buying an additional 147,181 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,791,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 2.4 %

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $93.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

