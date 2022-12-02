Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 143,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.