Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,588,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $184.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $186.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.