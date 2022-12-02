Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avery Dennison Price Performance

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $193.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $219.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.46.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

