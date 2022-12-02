Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Shares of MSA stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.37. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.75 and a 52 week high of $153.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.