Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

