Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,881 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at about $93,475,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in VMware by 11,215.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 737,075 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 730,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 20.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in VMware by 16,654.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 635,504 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $72,435,000 after purchasing an additional 631,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Up 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:VMW opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

