Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 407,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,156,000 after buying an additional 115,107 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,291,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.90 and a 200 day moving average of $187.45. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.79 and a fifty-two week high of $215.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,332,202.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

