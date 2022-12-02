Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $322,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,326,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 43.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.1% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $381.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $322.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.84. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

