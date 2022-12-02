Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,649 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter valued at $1,449,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 212,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 17.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

