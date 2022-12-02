Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 218,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,509,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

