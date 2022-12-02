Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 14,013 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,597 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after buying an additional 128,278 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

