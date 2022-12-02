Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 2,109 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.57 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

