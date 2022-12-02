Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 9,796 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,150,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 93.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

