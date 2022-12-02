Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.56 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

